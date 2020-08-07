Alcoholic drinks generic
Norman Posselt / Getty Images

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper has announced Public Health Order 10 from the Metro Public Health Department.

Order 10 prohibits:

  • the open consumption or possession in an open container of any alcoholic beverage outside of permitted establishments;
  • any sale of alcohol by a restaurant except when sold for consumption on premises or for off-premises delivery;
  • any sale of alcohol by a limited service or restaurant or bar except when sold for off-premises delivery; and
  • all curbside and to-go sales of alcoholic beverages.

The order comes as Metro Health and Metro Police try to prevent transpotainment vehicles from operating downtown during the pandemic, as well as limit large crowds of people. 

The order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Saturday and will remain in effect through 11:59 p.m. on August 16. The order is subject to extension. 

You can read the full order below. 

Download PDF Public Health Order 10

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.