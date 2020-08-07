NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper has announced Public Health Order 10 from the Metro Public Health Department.
Order 10 prohibits:
- the open consumption or possession in an open container of any alcoholic beverage outside of permitted establishments;
- any sale of alcohol by a restaurant except when sold for consumption on premises or for off-premises delivery;
- any sale of alcohol by a limited service or restaurant or bar except when sold for off-premises delivery; and
- all curbside and to-go sales of alcoholic beverages.
The order comes as Metro Health and Metro Police try to prevent transpotainment vehicles from operating downtown during the pandemic, as well as limit large crowds of people.
The order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Saturday and will remain in effect through 11:59 p.m. on August 16. The order is subject to extension.
Today, MPHD issued Order 10, prohibiting the open consumption and possession of alcoholic beverages outside of permitted establishments, as well as all curbside and to-go sales of alcohol in Downtown and Midtown areas, effective at 5:00 pm tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/vsyJ7v621a— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) August 7, 2020
Nashville cannot afford to lose the progress we've made in slowing the spread of COVID-19. As we increase enforcement efforts, we must also continue to prevent crowding with lax observance of our public health orders, which endangers our entire community.— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) August 7, 2020
You can read the full order below.
