COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Officials at Maury Regional will be restricting visitors to the hospital due to the increasing numbers of COVID cases.
Hospital officials said they would not permit any visitors starting on Monday. The restrictions are to "protect patients, staff, and physicians from exposure to the virus."
"Unfortunately, trends indicate COVID-19 cases in our region will continue to rise, with spikes anticipated after the holidays of Thanksgiving and Christmas," Martin Chaney, M.D., Maury Regional Health chief medical officer, said in a statement on Wednesday. "As a result, we have chosen to join most of the hospitals in our region and restrict visitation. We realize this is difficult for families; however, we feel this is a necessary measure to ensure the safety of our patients and the health care team. We appreciate the understanding of our community during this time."
The following policy changes will occur:
- Emergency departments – one support person during evaluation/treatment. If admitted, no visitors will be permitted in the inpatient unit.
- Outpatient surgery patients – one support person before and during the operation. (To allow for social distancing, there may be times that those accompanying surgical patients may be asked to wait in designated locations during the surgical procedure.) If the patient is admitted, no visitor will be permitted on the inpatient unit.
- Pediatric inpatients – one parent/guardian per day/24 hours
- Childbirth patients – two support persons during delivery and one per day/24 hours post-delivery
- NICU inpatients – mother and one support person, are permitted during the entire hospital stay
- All other admitted patients (including inpatient surgeries) – No visitors will be permitted.
Maury Regional officials said there would be increased guidelines for patients with cognitive or physical disabilities and end-of-life situations.
Hospital officials said their guidelines could change if the cases and/or hospitalizations of COVID-19 increase.
The Wayne Medical Center will also be limiting the number of visitors in its emergency room. Only minors or those with a physical or cognitive disability can visit the ER at Wayne Medical Center.
"Each facility will continue screening protocols. Approved visitors must be 16 years of age or older, without symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, and must not have had a known or suspected exposure to COVID-19 in the past 14 days," Maury Regional officials said in a statement on Wednesday.
According to hospital officials, Maury Regional Cancer Center and all Maury Regional Urgent Care, physical therapy, sleep center, and Maury Regional Medical Group are remaining the same.
For more information, click here.
