Marissa Sulek is a Multimedia Journalist (MMJ) who joined the News 4 team in November 2020.
Before WSMV, she was an MMJ, reporter, and fill-in anchor in the Quad Cities at WQAD in Moline, Illinois. There she covered “The Flood of 2019” and was on the ground after a barrier along the Mississippi River broke in downtown Davenport, Iowa. She talked with business owners and community members who lost everything to the waters.
Marissa graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She was the football reporter and interviewed Head Coach Lovie Smith each week. She also helped anchor the University’s new morning show, “Good Morning Illini.”
When not working on a story, Marissa is an avid runner and completed her second marathon in 2020. She’s from Park Ridge, IL, a Chicago suburb, but is excited to explore Music City and Tennessee.
If you have a story idea, send it to marissa.sulek@wsmv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.