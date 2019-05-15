SAN ANTONIO, TX (NBC News) -- For three years, Marine Corporal Aaron Stice worked side-by-side with 6-year-old Belgian Malinois Kkeaton, a K9 Service Dog.
Kkeaton spent every day, and night, alongside Corporal Stice as they worked MP duty at an Diego's Camp Pendleton.
After three years, Corporal Stice finished his duty with the Marines and moved to San Antonio to work as a civilian dog trainer for Lackland Air Force Base.
Not to long ago, Kkeaton medically retired from the Marines himself, and was transported to Texas to live out life with a Veteran he became inseparable with.
While deployed in Afghanistan, Stice served with Corporal Keaton Coffey, until their last mission in March of 2012, when Corporal Coffey was killed in action.
Kkeaton will now spend his days alongside Stice and his family, strictly working squirrel patrol, and happily receive treats and tummy rubs.
