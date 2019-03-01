Would you say March is in like a lion? Nah! It was a rather tame start to the month with a few showers early and chill temperatures. The first weekend of the new month will be a 50/50 weekend. Mainly cloudy tomorrow, more significant chance of rain moves in Sunday.
Tonight mostly dry with even a little clearing overnight, it will be chilly, low in the mid 30s.
Milder Saturday with a few peeks of sunshine, highs in the middle 50s. This is definitely the best of the two weekend days for spending time outside. Some showers move in late night Saturday.
Rain becomes more widespread Sunday. Showers stick around all day long.
.50" to 1" of rain expected across the areas. At this time, I don't thing this will lead to flooding problem.
Before the rain wraps up, some snow may mix in later in the evening hours, but mainly north of I-40 along the Tennessee and Kentucky line. Little to no accumulation expected as the moisture will likely outrun the cold air. Do be aware if you live in that area that there may be some slick spots.
Just to remind us that winter is not over yet, the sky clears Monday, but you will feel the difference with sharply colder air for the start of next week. Although it will be cold, it will be nice to see the sunshine for a few days. Rain doesn't return until next Friday.
I'll have an update on News4 at 10pm.
Lisa Spencer
