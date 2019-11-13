Nashville's Barry Walker HAS DONE IT AGAIN.
The Man who turned a run-down, broken bottle street and building into Marathon Village 30 years ago has another reason to celebrate.
News 4's Terry Bulger shows us why.
What's parked today outside Marathon Village was made right here in 1912.
The Marathon Car....this one recently found in Argentina.
Only 9 still exist in the World, and Barry Walker now owns 5 of them.
" Of course that's right, you don't stop until you're dead baby."
His on site Museum is full of them, but this one is not just a Museum piece.
" Oh yah it moves..."
<< cranks and sound at
More than 100 years old and still running. A site that's out of sight these days in Nashville.
" You know the last time a marathon car drove down Clinton Street it was 1912."
In 1990 Barry drove me in one down Clinton, all part of his effort to shine light on the Marathon, and it's history in Jackson and Nashville... the South's First totally Manufactured Car, long before Spring Hill and Saturn.
" It's just quality, these things are great quality, hand-made."
Just like his Marathon Village is, now a tribute to him and the cars....the one he just found in Argentina broke down and needed a push today, no worries, like Barry, he'll find a way to get it running.
" It's been a long journey 33 years, it's not been easy but just putting it all back together.
Terry Bulger News 4.
