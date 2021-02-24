NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police want to talk to Charles Edward Sykes about the death of his step-father, 60-year-old James Springer, who was found dead last week after being missing since February 17th.

+2 Metro Police search for missing man's car after he's found dead today Metro Police detectives are looking for a car connected with a missing person, who was found dead on Thursday morning.

Police say that Sykes was seen with his step-father on the night of February 17th as he went from his home on Saunders Avenue to a restaurant on W. Trinity Lane. They believe Springer arrived at the restaurant, but did not make it back home. He was shot and killed, and later found dead on the side of West Hamilton Road near Drakes Branch Road by a neighbor walking by.

Springer's 2017 Nissan Rogue was found burned in an alley off Scovel Street in North Nashville.

If you have seen Sykes or know where he is, please call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Detective Derry Baltimore is leading up the investigation.