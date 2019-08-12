An unusual site today on Nashville's Pedestrian Bridge. A man and his daughter holding a cardboard sign with a request.
The did not want money, or shelter or food....what they did want was a Hug.
News 4's Terry Bulger explains.
<< Bulger Intro 16:33>>
" To hug or not to hug for Billy Park that is the question Ha Ha))
The heat rising from the Cumberland River couldn't stop the Love.
" It is hot not used to this heat..."
Still Billy Park was out here on his Bridge Trip across America looking for hugs.
" You up for a hug..."
" Thank You Man"
He's not political, not Democrat or Republican, he says just human.
" I'm from Maryland, I'm going to Baltimore."
Small talk leads to
"Would you like a hug sure..."
He'll hit all 50 states some with daughter Savvy.
"We're all human, the quickest way to get back to that is with a hug..." immediately bring you back to that...."
He knows for a man holding a hug sign, it's cross to the other side of the road creepy.
Not everyone wants to hug a stranger.
" I would say more walk by me, more walk bye but once one does a lot of them do."
<< bite 13:34 Like you saw on the street people cross to the other side I'm not gonna force them to do something they don't want to do."
" Hi there how you doing..."
Knowing that changing a country takes effort.
<< nat snd " what's up man how ya doing"
Terry Bulger News 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.