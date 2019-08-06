NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A self-proclaimed gang member of the "Vice Lords" was apprehended after a short vehicle and foot pursuit on Monday.
Savion Z. Washington, 27, was spotted driving on the wrong side of Mt. View Road near Thomas A. Edison Elementary. After swerving to miss hitting mailboxes, an attempt was made by metro police to try and stop Washington in his car. Washington reportedly tried to evade police by speeding up and going through parts of south Nashville. The pursuit by MNPD was terminated due to the high right of speed.
A short time later Washington's car was spotted on Town Village Drive where he was seen exiting the car. A foot pursuit began by metro officers. During the foot chase officers warned Washington that he was about to be tased. Washington reportedly stopped running at that point, but refused commands to remove both hands from his pockets. Washington did lay down prone on the ground, but kept one hand concealed. After being subdued by police, officers searched Washington and found Percocet pills, Xanax and a gun.
Once in a patrol car, Washington threatened an officer by telling him that he was, "a Vice Lord and I am going to kill you and find your family and kill them all."
Washing has been charged with numerous charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.