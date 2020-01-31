NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- A man who hit a Metro Nashville Police Sergeant with his car on Broadway in September has been released from federal custody and taken into MNPD custody.
Pasquala Walls, 30, who was released from Federal custody today on pre-trial bond, was arrested on a 15 count Nashville indictment for endangering pedestrians & striking an MNPD sergeant with his vehicle last September on a packed section of Broadway in downtown Nashville. pic.twitter.com/JyU32lEIju— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 31, 2020
Police say 30-year-old Pasquala Walls was arrested on a 15 count Nashville indictment for endangering pedestrians on Broadway and hitting a MNPD sergeant with his car.
