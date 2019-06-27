Click here for updates on this story
Lancaster County, PA (WPMT ) -- A Lancaster man is facing charges after he was found walking the halls of his apartment building naked while under the influence of drugs.
Isaiah Cabrera, 18, is facing possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of numerous other drugs, indecent exposure, and open lewdness, among other related charges.
On June 24 around 5:10 a.m., police received a report of a naked man wandering the halls of an apartment complex in the 500 block of Hedgerow Lane in Manheim Township.
Upon arrival, police found Cabrera completely naked inside the building, and determined he was under the influence of PCP. He was placed under arrest.
Police located a backpack nearby that belonged to Cabrera.
A search of the bag revealed the following:
350 grams of marijuana packaged into 13 separate baggies LSD Cocaine Two oxycodone pills Now, he will face charges.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.