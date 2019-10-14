Man, 66, charged with murder of 5 neighbors in Chicago condo building

Click here for updates on this story
Chicago, IL (WGN) -- A man has been charged in a mass shooting that killed five people at a Northwest Side condominium complex.
Krysztof Marek, 66, has been charged with five felony counts of first degree murder, according to police.
Marek, a retired construction worker who had lived in the building on the 6700 block of West Irving Park for 15 years, is accused of attacking his neighbors with a handgun at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
“When he walked into that neighbor’s apartment, there were four people at the table eating dinner. For reasons we don’t yet know, he opened fire on all four of those individuals, killing them all,” said CPD First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio.
After that, police say the suspect then went up to a third floor apartment and shot another woman.
Police said the victims were a 61-year-old male, a 65 year-old-female, a 53 year-old-female, a 30-35 year-old-female, and a 40-45 year-old-male. They were transported to local hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.
Marek is scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
