NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested the suspect in a shooting outside a bar in East Nashville on Sunday night.
Police said Christopher J. Jones, 34, has been charged with aggravated assault and gun charges after shooting a 27-year-old acquaintance in a parking lot next to Beyond the Edge Bar on South 11th Street.
The victim is recovering from the injuries.
