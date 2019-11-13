NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man involved in an early morning hold-up in north Nashville and fleeing from officers in a stolen Grayline bus has been arrested, according to police.
Police said James Matlouck Jr., 29, has been charged with aggravated robbery in connection to his involvement in an armed robbery around 1:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of 26th Avenue North. Matlouck allegedly asked a man for a lighter before robbing him at gunpoint. Matlouck and a second suspect then drove off in the victim’s black 2003 Buick LeSabre.
Officers spotted the stolen vehicle with Matlouck behind the wheel at 3:10 a.m. When officers tried to stop the Buick, Matlouck and his passenger bailed from the stolen car in the 600 block of Moormans Arm Road and fled. Matlouck was found hiding nearby in a wood area and taken into custody. He was seen running from the car carrying an AR-15 rifle, which was recovered.
As the officer who was escorting Matlouck into booking at 506 Second Ave. N., Matlouck, whose hands were handcuffed behind his back, broke free and fled on foot toward Gay Street, jumping over a 4-foor wall and eluding capture.
At 10:45 a.m., a citizen spotted a Grayline school bus being driven erratically on Rosa Parks Boulevard near Monroe Street. Officers followed the bus until it crashed into a parked vehicle in the Cumberland View public housing development on 25th Avenue North. Matlouck, still handcuffed, attempted to flee on foot, but was taken into custody. The bus had been stolen from a Grayline gated parking area in the 100 block of North First Street.
Matlouck is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, felony evading arrest, escaping custody, theft of a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a gun and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
