If you have walked into a major supermarket, you have seen aisle after aisle of bare shelves, people panic buying, because of concerns over coronavirus, a Kroger spokeswoman says, the shelves are bare, because people are stocking up on items to last them months, not days.
The message that retailers want to impress on shoppers, 'there is plenty of food available' Both Kroger and Publix are paring down their hours slightly, using the extra time to make sure shelves are stocked.
Kroger will close at ten pm, many of their stores are normally open till midnight, some all night. Publix will close two hours earlier at eight p.m.
Also to prevent shoppers from loading up with high demand items, like we have seen the past few weeks, they are putting limits on those items, Kroger spokeswoman Mellissa Eades, says the policy went into affect March first.
"We now have a limit of three items like, bottled water, hand sanitizers, cold and flu products, house hold cleaning, paper products in our stores, limiting these to three, so we can meet the demands of as many customers as possible," said Eades.
Publix is limiting items to two per customer, including paper dishes, and bleach products.
Walmart is leaving limiting items to individual managers
