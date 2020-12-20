NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Major League Baseball players with Nashville ties surprised families with food and new equipment on Saturday.
Those families drove up to the players at Pearl-Cohn and received food, personal protective equipment and new baseball goodies for the holiday season.
The players said after a year of not being able to have fans in the stands, they wanted to find a way to show their support for their communities.
“Traveling on the road this year and not having fans has been a different experience for us,” said Detroit Tigers outfielder Christian Stewart, who lives in the Nashville area. “Everyone just wants to try and bond together and that’s what we do.”
The boxes also had items in them to honor the Nashville Stars, a team that was part of the Negro League that operated from the 1930s to the 1950s.
