NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating the second fatal accident in two days at the intersection of Myatt Drive and State Route 45 in Madison.

Officers tell News4 that the crash happened around 7p.m. An adult male and female from the same vehicle were killed. They are still investigating how the accident happened.

Police identify man killed in Tuesday afternoon Madison crash NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 63-year-old man has been identified after he was killed in a crash in M…

Just yesterday a man was killed at the same intersection when his pickup truck was hit by a vehicle while turning onto Myatt Drive.