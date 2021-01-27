NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating the second fatal accident in two days at the intersection of Myatt Drive and State Route 45 in Madison.
Officers tell News4 that the crash happened around 7p.m. An adult male and female from the same vehicle were killed. They are still investigating how the accident happened.
Just yesterday a man was killed at the same intersection when his pickup truck was hit by a vehicle while turning onto Myatt Drive.
