Lyft, the popular ride-sharing company, announced Thursday that users in Nashville will now be able to use their app to rent and ride electric scooters.
The company's scooter program began in Washington, D.C. and California. Their arrival in Nashville marks Lyft's first scooter launch in the South, according to a press release.
With the addition of Lyft scooters, Nashville is now home to three electric scooter companies, the other two being Bird and Lime.
Nashville Councilman Jeremy Elrod proposed an ordinance earlier this month that would limit the number of electric scooter companies in Nashville to four. There is already a limit in place that caps the number of scooters each company can bring to Nashville at 1,000.
If Lyft users want to ride a scooter, they need to open the app and click on the scooter icon in the bottom left-hand corner. Scooters near the user's location will appear on the map.
According to Lyft's website, their scooters travel a max of 15 mph, the same as Bird scooters.
In a press release, Lyft announced they are partnering with Walk Bike Nashville to "support their push for protected bike lanes in downtown and throughout Nashville."
The company shared their corporate "vision" in July of this year, and it also included a plan for Lyft bikes, although those have not yet made their way to Nashville.
