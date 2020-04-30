NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A North Nashville woman is making sure children aren't going hungry.
Schools across Middle Tennessee have been closed for weeks, which is creating stress and hardship on families for a variety of reasons.
On the corner of Jo Johnston and Henry Hale, Samaria Leach is helping people in need.
While schools are closed and lunch programs are shutdown, low-income families still need to eat. Three days a week, Leach serves area residents sandwiches, hot dogs, and chips from her back window. She usually has 50 lunches ready to go.
"First from my own savings, then I started to post on Facebook and immediately people started to bring donations, cash, food, and we've been in stock ever since,” Leach said.
The parents are grateful and added that Leach helped victims of the tornado as well.
Unfortunately, the thanks come 6 feet apart and Leach explained it is harder not able to give the kids a hug or serve them
"(I) wear gloves and change them out,” Leach said.
With military precision, charts and meals, she's a doer.
"You don't have to be rich to give,” Leach said. “You just have to give a smile to change their life."
