it's often called the I-40 disease, because it stretches from North Carolina to Arkansas, with Nashville in the the heart of the problem. Alpha Gal, it's a funny name, but there's nothing funny about the health problems it can cause. It begins with a tick bite, resulting in a life threatening food allergy.
It's caused by the bite of the Lone Star tick, it loves areas where there is lots of grass and brush, the tick injects a substance called Alpha Gal into the blood stream, for some it could be the beginning of big medical problems.
The tell-tale sign to look for in a lone star tick, is a tiny white dot on its back, some people get a mild reaction when bitten, but it's a far different story for others .Dr Cosby stone, specializes in allergy and immunology problems at Vanderbilt Medical Center, he's treated hundreds of people with Alpha Gal, he is seeing more cases every year.
"Patients who come to Vanderbilt, are Tennessee natives, who got the Alpha Gal in Tennessee," said Stone.
People who are allergic to the lone star tick bite, begin to feel itchy, after the bite. Here's where it gets scary, because of the Alpha Gal substance in your body, you begin to develop a severe allergy to meat, when you eventually eat meat, the first sign is hives.
"That can progress, depending on how much meat they ate, to having shortness of breath, low blood pressure, loss of consciousness called anaphylaxis, when you need to give yourself an epinephrine injection.
Mary McNamara keeps her epipen close by her side, she's been living with Alpha Gal for years, it took awhile for severe symptoms to develop, but when it did, it hit her like a brick wall, her husband was in the room with her at the time.
"Oh my God, I feel so sick, my husband asked, what's wrong with you?, Im just sick. Then I had anaphylaxis, blood pressure goes down to the bottom, go into shock," said McNamara.
What is stumping doctors, why do some people bitten by the lone star tick develop Alpha Gal, and others don't.
