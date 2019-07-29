If the Plan works out, You'll see a 1942 Steam Locomotive Running through Nashville again.
Donations and Volunteers are making it happen with Old Engine 576 that sat in Centennial Park for Years.
News 4's Terry Bulger is watching the progress.
You may not hear this train a comin' but it is.
Back in January the Centennial Park 1942 Steam Engine slowly moved to Nashville's Train Museum for a make-over.
The plan is to get it running again.
6 months later and progress is obvious.
" I'm sitting in the smoke house which is the front end of the locomotive."
Everyone working to bring it back is a train loving volunteer.
So no one's getting paid to send 25-hundred degrees of fired heat into the train to make it go again.
" When you see it sitting still, you're only getting a small portion of what it truly is and can be."
" They're just instantly locked in for as long as it's around them again have them???? forever"
So the banging and work happening every day gets one step closer to carrying passengers again thru Tennessee.
: It's the biggest steam engine in Tennessee that will be operating, it really is gonna be some kind of experience.
A thought never imagined, when it sat for years in Centennial Park.
" Just the wheels on the train are 6 feet tall like me, the hope is they'll be rolling again in 3-4 years,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.