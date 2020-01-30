MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – A local teen is feeling the loss of NBA great Kobe Bryant.
Through the Make A Wish Foundation, Miles Curry was able to meet Bryant back in 2013 when Curry was 12-years-old. Curry was undergoing treatment for cancer at the time and is still a big basketball fanatic. Fittingly, his favorite player was Kobe Bryant.
Tonight on News4 at 6, Alexandria Adams meets Miles who shared fond memories of his memorable day with Kobe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.