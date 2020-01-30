Kobe Bryant Memorial

Fans gathered outside the Staples Center to pay tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant. Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among five people dead in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA, on Jan. 26, 2020. 

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – A local teen is feeling the loss of NBA great Kobe Bryant.

Through the Make A Wish Foundation, Miles Curry was able to meet Bryant back in 2013 when Curry was 12-years-old. Curry was undergoing treatment for cancer at the time and is still a big basketball fanatic. Fittingly, his favorite player was Kobe Bryant.  

Tonight on News4 at 6, Alexandria Adams meets Miles who shared fond memories of his memorable day with Kobe.

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

