Struggling to deal with a wave of sexual abuse lawsuits, The Boy Scouts, files for Bankruptcy. It should be noted that only the national organization is filing for bankruptcy, not the local chapters, known as Councils, for the Middle Tennessee Council, it's scouting as usual.
John Green, is the scout mater for troop eleven, one of the oldest troops in the Midstate, they meet every Tuesday at Christ The King Church in Nashville, he explained, in an email to parents, that scouting is important to their child.
"All organizations, and even our country, all have sins, you can't undo the past, but you can try to make the future better," said Green.
Green said, during the past year troop eleven, was involved in eight projects.
"We cleared out over an acre of invasive species at Fort Negley Park, one of our projects was fixing up the Muslim cemetery off Ashland City highway.
While Green Emphasizes the bankruptcy filing at the national level won't have an affect on the local boy scouts Councils
"Middle Tennessee, has it's own 501-3-C, and it's protected, it won't affect what we do," said Green.
But there is one inescapable problem every local council has to deal with.
"The organization is having to reckon with the failings of the past, it's a very, very, sad day," said Green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.