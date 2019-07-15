It's easy to think that the Nashville Zoo is just a place where workers find a way to bring animals, for you to see.
That of course is its main purpose.
But so is research, and still learning about animals that are more than a million years old.
Terry Bulger has an example.
" So here we are in the Lizard Room at the Nashville Zoo and by Lizard I mean guys that look like that.
With a little bit of a Jurassic Park feel, but it's not.
" To me they are awesome beautiful creatures some people are put off by the tongues, feel like snakes..."
Beauty clearly in the eye of the beholder in a room where reptiles rule.
A Sly smile and it's back to sleep for this Caiman Lizard.
Where laying around on a log all day can be yawn worthy exhausting.
Katie Gregory is their caretaker....with one main mission.
" Well I don't want to lose this species."
" And if we lose one we're gonna lose the whole chain and start a catastrophe...(says something here)
They've walked the Earth since it's beginning, but the future is in jeopardy and needed human action.
"We're trying to see if we incubate their eggs by a higher or lower temperature would that determine their sex."
A Gender combination that guarantees a future...
Something not possible with Snakes, or with fish, just lizards.
Science that sounds like that Spieberg movie.
" Jurassic Park does take it to an extreme, but..."
Katie's here to keep it under control.
Terry Bulger News.
