** A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Thursday. **
There will be a few showers around for trick or treaters this evening but the heavy rain and thunderstorms will be overnight through the morning drive tomorrow.
More specifically areas North and West of I-40 & I-65, respectfully, will have the best chance for rain right after sunset. This means the Halloween festivities in these areas will likely need to be monitored closely. There's a chance you can squeeze in some quick candy-time around sunset before the rain arrives.
For everyone else, we should be good to ghoul tonight!
Showers won't make a big push towards the heart of Middle Tennessee until after midnight.
This is great news for trick-or-treaters tonight but bad news for that Thursday morning commute as the rain will be around.
Scattered showers and storms will be around through the first half of the day Thursday. Some of the storms could be strong to severe especially across the southeast part of Middle Tennessee. The greatest threat will be from damaging wind.
Rain beginning to taper off later in the afternoon as things move eastward. We'll need to watch for areas of minor flooding west of I-65 tomorrow as the rain slowly pushes through the area.
It looks possible a few lingering showers stick around for Friday. You'll notice a big cool down Friday with highs in the upper 50s.
The weekend is looking much better for us with sunshine and 60s in the forecast.
