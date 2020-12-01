NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you're looking for some Christmas cheer, Lipscomb University has you covered tonight.
Lipscomb will kick off the 'Lighting of the Green' and light their annual Christmas tree during a virtually-hosted event.
The Virtual 🎄 Lighting of the Green 🎄 with host Amy Grant is only 48 hours away!! Make plans now to help us kick-off the holiday season wherever you are Tues., Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. CST. Visit https://t.co/5O17WiDvMT for full details or to join us Tuesday night! #LightingoftheGreen pic.twitter.com/kW4tMK9wjB— Lipscomb University (@lipscomb) November 30, 2020
The event starts at 7 p.m., and in addition to a Christmas tree lighting, will feature a performance from Amy Grant and the Lipscomb Academy and University choirs.
You can watch the event tonight or the re-broadcast through January 1, 2021.
To watch the event or for more information, click here.
