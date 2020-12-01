NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you're looking for some Christmas cheer, Lipscomb University has you covered tonight. 

Lipscomb will kick off the 'Lighting of the Green' and light their annual Christmas tree during a virtually-hosted event. 

The event starts at 7 p.m., and in addition to a Christmas tree lighting, will feature a performance from Amy Grant and the Lipscomb Academy and University choirs. 

You can watch the event tonight or the re-broadcast through January 1, 2021.

To watch the event or for more information, click here.

