It's a job that's changing the landscape of 9 to 5.
Folks across Music City are making hundreds of dollars a day charging and docking those "ride sharing" scooters you see all over the city.
“It's exciting. It's kind of a game,” said Mitchell Klein.
For Klein, being a Lime “juicer” isn’t just a game… it’s about being an entrepreneur.
“We're looking to get another business setup on the side, and this was just a good opportunity to get that kick started,” said Klein.
Pablo Hernandez currently works for a real estate investment company in Nashville. He's a juicer to help generate a little extra capital.
“I can do it before 7 a.m. and after 9 p.m. It doesn't really affect my current job,” said Hernandez. “For me, it's a part-time thing. But, you could make it a full time thing if you did this every single day.”
To start making some extra bucks, some basic questions are asked first.
“They ask what kind of car you drive,” said Hernandez. “They supply chargers as you charge. You start off with three and if you charge a lot overnight, they'll start to send you more.”
Juicers can make $5 to $20 per scooter, depending on the location.
Some are making the most out of it.
“We definitely notice more people out there doing the same thing too. Some of them doing better than us,” Klein said.
Lilli Krauss is the operations manager for Lime. She says those likely to do well are self-motivators.
People who have spunk, and grit, and basically entrepreneurial attitude,” Krauss explains. “You can make what you want out of this business.”
For those interested in becoming a charger or juicer, they can apply online or through the app.
If approved, they get equipment mailed to them and can start right away.
