Bolts of Lightening and Tall Trees have never got along, and that was the case recently at Henry Horton Park 60 miles South of Nashville.
The tree never had a chance, but in a different way it actually still does.
News 4's Terry Bulger explains.
When I hear lightening struck a tree, i say so long tree, when Dan hears it, he grabs his chainsaw and sees possibilities.
Getting the gasoline chainsaw started is the hardest part of Dan Hartley's Day....the creativity part is easy and all natural.
That's a Red Oak Tree hit a few weeks ago by lightening,
" It was pretty bleak
" All the leaves were brown..."
The tree dead but now chainsaw resurrected.
" Yes something like that recycling however you like to put it....give it a new life anyway."
Something he's done many times before, a far cry from his real job cutting up trees after natural disasters, Hurricanes, tornadoes.
These creations put his life back in his hands.
" Trying to keep some tree in it, as a tree, the base will be a river some small mouth bass, fish, turtles...
Everything you see inside the park....You'll see here, like Owls, and Red Tailed Hawks.
The tree once loomed over that tall Maple.
" It was probably bigger than that one..."
Now just different.
" Yah it's different...Laughs
In Marshall County Terry Bulger News 4
