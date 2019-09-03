Boring, Uncomfortable, and Hard.
That's the life of a touring musician seeking success.
t 3 years ago more than one thousand hopefuls have performed on the Nashville Today Stage.
And Those 4 minutes are the best part of their day.
Terry Bulger shows us.
Remember Jones is the Band's name, they're good, and have so much fun on stage.
14 people in harmony touring the country a month at a time in that Blue Van.
Call it a clown car.
" We've got 14 people we travel with in a 15 passenger van, and we could have made the jump to a bus but it's about money and finances and putting on the best show."
And they do no doubt....living for this moment, while putting up with all the rest.
"It's ridiculous, that's a good word to describe it.
Next stop is Louisville, where the load in must be a perfect puzzle.
A spare tire, and just the bare necessities are invited.
" The Music Business is crazy, that's the intro, the bottom line it's crazy no matter what."
So easy to love.....
So easy to hate
But Coming to you for one reason.
" Oh man the music, the music is worth it...."
Terry Bulger News 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.