LEBANON, TN (WSMV) -- Lebanon Police found a body in a home on Eastgate Blvd. early Wednesday morning.
Sources tell News4 that a body was found overnight during the search for victims from the tornado.
The area where the body was found is part of Wilson County that was hardest-hit during the early Tuesday morning tornado.
This raises the statewide death toll from the storm to 25.
FULL COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.