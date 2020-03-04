Tornado 14.jfif

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) -- Lebanon Police found a body in a home on Eastgate Blvd. early Wednesday morning.

Sources tell News4 that a body was found overnight during the search for victims from the tornado. 

The area where the body was found is part of Wilson County that was hardest-hit during the early Tuesday morning tornado.

This raises the statewide death toll from the storm to 25.

FULL COVERAGE:

Tornado moves across Nashville and Middle TN; several confirmed dead
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.