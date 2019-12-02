A Good Quality Pair of Shoes Should last you a life time.
That's the word from a Berry Hill Cobbler who's been repairing leather shoes for 30 years.
But today most people prefer to buy cheap shoes with a shorter life span.
Nashville's Troy Horner just wishes it wasn't so.
News 4's Terry Bulger has the story.
" I wish everybody would wear quality shoes."
But they don't which is why Troy's one of the few real repair shops still left.
He's a leather ressurector. 30 years of experience doing this, bringing the old and worn out back to life.
Thru the years if you've done your part, no shoe ever deserves a spot in the garbage.
" No, not as long as you take care of it and condition it, you're good to go."
To get to go, him and his small staff are always going.
Over hauls don't happen over night, but before long your shoes are back on your feet...shined, sealed, and delivered.
He's training young apprentices for the future, confident this business will survive.
" There's always gonna be good leather shoes out there."
On the side, he raises chickens and sells eggs.
" I come to the shoe place to get my eggs, then I go to the egg place to get my shoes."
" Oh I can't smell the leather anymore, everybody loves to smell the leather, I haven't smelled it in years, to accustomed to it I guess."
Terry Bulger News 4.
