The practice of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is nearly 100 years old, and was made popular as of late through cage-fighting events. Recently it has gained popularity across the midstate.
People from all walks of life are learning ways to strangle an opponent or twist a limb. The classes have men, women, and even children, getting much more than physical fitness and self-defense.
Chris Miller joins in today on News4 at 4 to see what all of the buzz is about - and how it's performed safely.
Within the first ten minutes, see how Chris learned techniques to make an opponent submit, and watch as he uses them effectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.