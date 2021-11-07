LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) - A Lawrence County man was sentenced to the maximum possible sentence of 50 years in prison on Friday after a Lincoln County jury found him guilty of attempted first degree murder and aggravated child abuse, District Attorney General Brent Cooper said Friday.
Michael Fisher was given the maximum sentence by Judge Stella Hargrove after a sentencing hearing on Friday.
Fisher and Brooklyn Tidwell took their then 2-month-old daughter Addilyn to a Lawrenceburg hospital in January 2019 for treatment. The arrest warrant claimed the child was abused to the “brink of death” and had sustained numerous broken bones, internal organ and brain damage.
“Assistant District Attorney Gary Howell did a phenomenal job in seeking justice for Baby Addilyn. He was relentless in making sure Fisher would be held responsible for his actions,” Cooper said in a news release. “We’re praying for a miracle for Addilyn so that she may achieve some quality of life. She is certainly blessed to be with the family she has now.”
Fisher was convicted in September by the Lincoln County jury selected to hear the case.
Tidwell was charged with child neglect because she did not seek medical attention for the infant. Tidwell’s trial will be Dec. 6, according to court records.
