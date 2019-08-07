Do you feel safe in a crowd?, after the JEl Paso and Dayton Ohio mass shootings, anxiety has ramped up. People fear the possibility of an active shooter.
Lawmakers across the country, are meeting in Nashville, six-thousand lawmakers for the National Conference of State Legislators.
Some of them broke away from the conference, gathering at the Capitol to talk gun laws. The event was hosted by Nashville Representative Mike Stewart.
New York State Senator Brian Cavanaugh asked one question of the lawmakers
"How many lawmakers here, your constitutients, that they are frightened of gun violence in our communities," said Cavanaugh. (all showed their hands
"There is a growing awareness among all Americans that they are not now safe, whether it's going to the mall or church, or just walking down the street," said Cavanaugh.
The lawmakers agree, Americans are on edge, that gun law can stop the violence, Mike Stewart, call out Governor Bill Lee.
"With all these people in town, our own Governor leads the charge and says it's too early to make decision on gun sanctions, that's what Governor Lee says," said Stewart.
The lawmakers say, they will be sounding the alarm for gun laws in the coming weeks and months at their state Capitols.
