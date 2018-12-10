Lauren Lowrey, an Emmy Award winning reporter/anchor, joined News4 in December 2018 and anchors News4 at 4:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Before joining News4, Lowrey served as a morning anchor in Indianapolis for WISH-TV’s six-hour morning show.

While there, Lowrey earned an Emmy for top anchor as well as multiple awards from the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists for her reporting on food-related issues in local school districts.

Prior to her time in Indianapolis, Lowrey served as morning anchor at WTOL in Toledo, OH, where she also reported daily on money matters during the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression. During her time in the anchor chair, the morning newscast received multiple Emmy awards and an Edward R. Murrow Award for “Best Newscast” for extreme winter weather coverage.

Lauren started her career anchoring and reporting in her hometown of Myrtle Beach, SC, where she twice spent more than 13 hours reporting live on the beach as a hurricane came ashore. Her work on the desk earned her the distinction of being named one of the “Top 5 Most Successful People Under 30” by Coastal Business Life Magazine.

Lauren graduated with honors from Florida State University with a degree in Communication and a minor in Theater.

Lauren’s passion and interests make her a good fit for Music City. She loves country music and is an accomplished singer. She has sung the National Anthem at Indiana Pacers regular season and playoff games eight times.

Outside of the newscasts, you can catch Lauren playing at parks with her two young children, running and cycling trails around Middle Tennessee, or eating at one of Nashville’s great restaurants.

Feel free to reach out to Lauren on her Facebook page and let her know your favorite places to visit here in Nashville.