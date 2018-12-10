Laura Bannon is no novice when it comes to all things weather. From thunderstorms, tornadoes, hurricanes, wildfires, dust storms, flooding, and even blizzards; Laura has covered it all.
She enjoys the daily challenge of forecasting as well as engaging with fans through social media on weather related topics or life in general.
Laura grew up in the suburbs of Chicago. Upon completing her undergraduate studies at University of Missouri and Mississippi State University, she went on to serve weather teams in Jefferson City, MO; Jackson, TN; Wichita, KS; and Dallas.
Her passion for meteorology began when she was a young girl.
Growing up, she was terrified of storms. There was a time where she and her dad had to make plans to take shelter during an approaching severe storm. She remembers being frightened but since her dad knew what to do, she felt safe because they had a plan. The storm passed and she no longer was afraid of storms. This is when Laura knew she wanted to be a meteorologist.
She hopes her passion will help others get over their fear of storms.
When Laura is not at work you can find her at the gym.
From obstacle course races to CrossFit competitions, Laura is open to trying anything new to be physically fit. She enjoys sharing her fitness journey through social media in hopes to inspire others. Laura also loves horses and golf. She has a boxer dog named Buster. He also makes appearances on social media and weather casts to help tell the weather story of the day.
