Sue Bird: Legendary Olympian and point guard
Teammates praise basketball star Sue Bird and reflect on the point guard's legendary status as the Olympian chases an unprecedented fifth gold medal with Team USA.
U.S. beats Italy in Olympic opener behind Osterman gem
Pitching in her third Olympics after a 13-year wait, Cat Osterman delivered a vintage performance on the rubber to get the U.S. softball team off to a victorious start against Italy.
Monica Abbott one-hits Canada as U.S. wins 2nd prelim game
Monica Abbott had her best stuff working in the pitching circle when her team needed it, lifting the U.S. over Canada 1-0 in an opening-round game.
Sweden hands USWNT shocking 3-0 loss in first group match
The United States had no answers for Sweden's constant attacking pressure as the defending World Cup champions suffered a rare and sobering defeat to begin Olympic play.
