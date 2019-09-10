The Tennessee State Fair ends September 15th; no one's sure if it will be at the fairgrounds next year. That's because these buildings at the top of the hill will all be demolished to make room for the new MLS stadium. The soccer team's CEO confirmed the team's first game is still set for 2022.
Demolition of what's at the fairgrounds now, begins in October, according to the management team overseeing the project.
Friday, the fair board cut the ribbon on the new expo buildings where events are moving to. Board chairman Ned Horton told News 4's Nancy Amons he thought demolition would wait til the lawsuit pending to save the fairgrounds is over.
"I'm not running the city, but I would think we would wait on that," Horton told Amons Friday.
But at Tuesday's Fair Board meeting, the board was told that bulldozers start next month.
The new expo buildings where future events will be hold cost $35.8 million; in Febuary, Mayor David Briley added 5 million to what council had initially approved for the buildings.
The September flea market will be the first one held in the expo buildings. Project managers told the fair board they are still tweaking a few things; the kitchen is still being finished, as are the IT and AV systems, and the sidewalks and exteriors.
The September flea market is 17 days away.
