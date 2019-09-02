If you have a job... today is your day.
Labor Day celebrates the worker.
And there's no better way to celebrate work, than by getting the day off.
Terry Bulger tonight with a closer look at this September Holiday.
Long before Merle Haggard stood up for the worker, the US Government did....125 years ago Congress set aside this day to celebrate workers.
Honoring the working man and woman's contribution to the strength and prosperity of the country.
And the Best way to honor a worker, give 'em the day off...and Labor Day was born.
Few see the day through that historical lens, Labor day these days means football season starts.
If you're a swimmer, a wader a floater it means Pools close today till May.
Also summer's over, sure not really till the 21st, but tell that to a kid doing math, back at school.
You've got the time, why not find a Labor Day Sale....2nd biggest shopping day of the year.....Just don't buy white pants....The Fashion Crowd says starting today that's Out.
In New York City, where work is king, they'll set off fireworks to celebrate...in Washington, the National Symphony plays for free,
Dolly Parton's working 9 to 5 should be, but won't be on the bill.
And here in Nashville, of course there's no time to rest.
Buildings don't rise downtown without workers.
No day off for them, and under their breath likely singing that song.
Terry Bulger News 4
