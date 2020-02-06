Yorlets family interview

The family of murdered Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets

 Derry London, Digital Content Manager

One year after the murder of Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets, his family sits down in an emotional interview for the first time

Kyle Yorlets was found shot and killed in his living room on February 7, 2019 in the middle of the afternoon.

Later came the news five teenagers, the youngest a 12-year-old girl, were charged in his murder. Police have since testified in court that 16-year-old Decorrius Wright fired the shot that killed Yorlets, after he refused to hand over his car keys.

Tonight, only on News4 at 6, and News4 tonight, the Yorlet’s family and friends open up about last year of their lives and the changes they’d like to see made in Nashville.

 

Reporter

Rebecca Cardenas is a Murrow-award winning journalist who joined News4 as a reporter in September 2017. She currently covers the court systems in Middle Tennessee.

