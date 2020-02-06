One year after the murder of Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets, his family sits down in an emotional interview for the first time
Kyle Yorlets was found shot and killed in his living room on February 7, 2019 in the middle of the afternoon.
Later came the news five teenagers, the youngest a 12-year-old girl, were charged in his murder. Police have since testified in court that 16-year-old Decorrius Wright fired the shot that killed Yorlets, after he refused to hand over his car keys.
Tonight, only on News4 at 6, and News4 tonight, the Yorlet’s family and friends open up about last year of their lives and the changes they’d like to see made in Nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.