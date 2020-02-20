Tributes to Basketball Player Kobe Bryant keep coming through songs, paintings and written words.
But a Nashville software developer has honored him by letting us here Kobe in his own words.
" So are you a big Kobe fan, not really, but it didn't stop here from doing this...."
Nashville's Dr Paul McNeal understands computer coding, he's a basketball fan too, but can sort of take it or leave it.
" So I do a lot of work with how to apply field of high fidelity and mac?>>
His words make your eyes roll, but basketball and the roll of the ball in Kobe Bryant's hand and mind inspired him. He's inspired a lot by how the mind works.
" And so while I always thought he was a great player, I wanted to find a way to give tribute and highlight the things I was focused on."
To make that happen, he needed a friend.
" Yah I have a pal in Alexa.."
Click on the television story above to actually see what he did with his computer pal Alexa that made him feel like he'd honored Kobe Bryant
