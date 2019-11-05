MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -- Kelsey Ketron, the daughter of Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron, was indicted by a Grand Jury three counts related to more than 70 charges she is facing in insurance fraud allegations.
Ketron was arrested by the Rutherford County Sheriff's office Monday night, and is being held on a $100,000 bond.
Ketron is charged with over 70 counts:
- 30 counts of Impersonating a Licensed Professional
- 14 counts of Money Laundering
- 12 counts of Aggravated Perjury
- 5 counts of Fraudulent Insurance Acts for $250,000 or more
- 5 counts of Forgery
- 2 additional counts of Fraudulent Insurance Acts, $60,000-$250,000
- 1 count of Fraudulent Insurance Acts, $10,000-$59,999
- 1 count Theft of Property, $10,000-$60,000
- 1 count Theft of Property, $60,000-$250,000
In August of this year, investigators executed search warrants at the offices of Universal International Insurance Agency after accusations of insurance fraud came up against Ketron.
