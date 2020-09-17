MTSU
MTSU Faulkinberry Drive entrance 
 Courtesy: MNPD

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - How to go back to school safely has been a hot topic nationwide, particularly going to college.

This week, the White House Coronavirus Task Force paid a visit to the University of Tennessee, encouraging students to do their part in preventing COVID-19 cases from spreading on campus. Fortunately, the university saw a decline in positive cases this week after a surge earlier this month. 

Many universities in the Mid-State, such as Middle Tennessee State University, have strict guidelines.

"I'm grateful. I didn't have a senior year, so I'm glad I at least get to come here, come to a couple of classes," said MTSU student Daveon Prior.

While the White House Coronavirus Task Force visited Knoxville, MTSU has a similar message.

"We need the students' help. We are trying to provide a safe environment where students can attend classes," said Richard Chapman of MTSU Health Services. 

Tonight at 10 on News4 Tonight, Rebecca Cardenas shows us steps local universities are taking to keep students healthy. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twitter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.