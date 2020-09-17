NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - How to go back to school safely has been a hot topic nationwide, particularly going to college.
This week, the White House Coronavirus Task Force paid a visit to the University of Tennessee, encouraging students to do their part in preventing COVID-19 cases from spreading on campus. Fortunately, the university saw a decline in positive cases this week after a surge earlier this month.
Many universities in the Mid-State, such as Middle Tennessee State University, have strict guidelines.
"I'm grateful. I didn't have a senior year, so I'm glad I at least get to come here, come to a couple of classes," said MTSU student Daveon Prior.
While the White House Coronavirus Task Force visited Knoxville, MTSU has a similar message.
"We need the students' help. We are trying to provide a safe environment where students can attend classes," said Richard Chapman of MTSU Health Services.
Rebecca Cardenas shows us steps local universities are taking to keep students healthy.
