Four months after the News4 I-Team exposed how a man who’d pleaded guilty to rape of a child was teaching children at a Portland karate studio, that building is now empty.
In September, a News4 I-Team investigation found how Mark Connors running the karate studio for children, despite pleading guilty to rape of a fifteen-year-old girl when he was 46 years old.
Our investigation found Connors and other men, who pleaded down to statutory rape, were allowed by state law to stay off the sex offender registry.
After our investigation aired, Connors posted on social media on Sept 27 a picture of the students in his studio and wrote, “Antifa tried to take my school down. As you can see, my students are all fighters too!”
When the News4 I-Team went to the studio this week, we found it empty.
The property owner said that Connors broke his lease and moved out and still owes twelve months of rent.
When we called Connors number, a voice mail stated that the studio was still open.
Our call to Connors for comment was not returned by our deadline.
