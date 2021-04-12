Justina Latimer joined the News4 team in March 2021.
Justina is a New York native raised in the suburbs of Baltimore. Before coming to News4 she was a reporter at WTEN-TV in the Capital Region of New York. There, she covered notable stories including the deadly Schoharie limousine crash. Her impactful coverage was shared throughout the United States and made national headlines. Justina also reported live at major events and festivals as their morning feature reporter.
Before WTEN, Justina worked just outside of the nation's capital at WDVM-TV(formerly WHAG-TV). While at WDVM, she wore many hats working as a multimedia journalist, anchor, and traffic reporter. She covered stories in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. During her final year, she was selected to serve as the official West Virginia reporter, producing stories for West Virginia’s only statewide newscast “West Virginia Tonight.”
Justina got her start in the industry at FOX5 in Washington, D.C., where she quickly became the “go to” intern. She worked alongside some of Washington's most prominent journalists and assisted with their weekly NFL show Redskins Game Time. Justina has also interned at WBAL-TV, and NPR Baltimore.
Justina earned her bachelor’s degree in Electronic Media and Film from Towson University in Baltimore. Go Tigers!!
She is currently a member of the National Association of Black Journalists and is a Forbes contributor. Outside of work, her favorite pastimes include kickboxing and DIY projects.
She loves to hear from viewers, so feel free to send her your story ideas!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.