Joshua Cole is excited to now call Nashville home!
Joshua joined WSMV in July of 2019 and brings you the latest breaking news from the Live Desk on News 4 TODAY.
Prior to making it to Music City, Joshua was the Weekend Anchor at KHBS/KHOG in Northwest Arkansas and the Weekend Anchor at KLBK in Lubbock, Texas.
While at KHBS/KHOG, Joshua was the very first reporter to tell Stephen Willeford’s account about how he helped stop the shooter at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas in 2017. He also reported nationally on the Branson Duck Boat Tragedy in 2018.
Joshua grew up in San Antonio, Texas and attended college at Harding University in Arkansas. He graduated with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and Theatre working at TV-16 News in numerous on and off air roles, in addition to acting in over 100 plays and musicals.
When he’s not telling your stories, Joshua loves eating, museums, concerts, dog walks in new parks and trails, and his newest obsession, rock climbing!
If you have a story – find and follow @JoshuaColeLive on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or email at Joshua.Cole@wsmv.com
