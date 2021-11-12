Jon Gruden sues NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden in a lawsuit alleges the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell sought to destroy his career and reputation through a malicious and orchestrated campaign.
The lawsuit, which was obtained by CNN affiliate KTNV, was filed Thursday in Clark County, Nevada District Court.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told CNN in a statement, "The allegations are entirely meritless and the NFL will vigorously defend against these claims."
Gruden resigned in October as head coach of the Raiders after reports emerged of him using homophobic, racist and misogynistic language in emails while he worked as an ESPN analyst.
Critics called for Gruden, who had coached the Raiders since the beginning of the 2018 season, to be fired since The Wall Street Journal reported he used racially insensitive language to describe NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith in a 2011 email.
Then the New York Times reported it reviewed more emails and found Gruden denounced women being employed as on-field officials, a team drafting an openly gay player, and the tolerance for national anthem protesters.
Gruden was one of the NFL's highest-paid coaches, having signed a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders, according to salary tracking website Spotrac.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
