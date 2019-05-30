His Music has been a big part of Nashville for 35 years.
A Rock and Roll COuntry sound that helped Created the Americana Genre of Music that's now celebrated nationwide.
Jason Ringenberg is still singing and making new fans with a young crowd.
Terry Bulger shows us.
" Rock and Roll never gets old, and Jason's fans keep getting younger"
( large crowds shot> farm aid
Jason's Scorchers put Nashville on the Rock and Roll Map 30 years ago....full throttle music and unforgettable live shows.
While we weren't the first Nashville Rock and Roll Band we certainly were the most visible.
<< God Bless the Ramones)
Still playing today...but for different crowds. The oldies.....and the newbies.
( Farmer Jason sings)
Farmer Jason before the lights go down, at Libraries and schools.
" It's really about enjoying the great outdoors and farm life and appreciating nature that's a fundamental part of it..."
Rock and Roll Dance Lullabies in the morning....The Scorcher Jason, energetic as ever at night.
" I'm at heart a singer songwriter, rock and roll front man, sort of spawned from that."
60 years old now, and fans expect his 30 year old stage shows....frenetic and fun....something even the Farmer still does.
" It's an inescapable part of it, I can't possibly not move when i sing and perform."
Shows that still make you wonder is it him, or his audiences having more fun.
" If you don't love it, you can't stay in it too much work if you don't love it."
Tag- Jason heads out on tour in July with BR-549's Chuck Mead and Jim Lauderdale...it's the Cosmic Honky Tonk Tour..Farmer Jason plays his next show later in June at the Richland Library.
Terry Bulger News 4
