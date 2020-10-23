NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The final presidential debate is in the books after President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden took the stage at Belmont University to make the case for why they should lead America for the next four years.

The Belmont debate featured noticeably less interruptions than the first debate, and it all had to do with a new rule established by the Presidential Debate Commission.

The opposing candidate's mic was muted as their opponent made their opening two-minute response. It was up to the commission to mute the microphones at any other moment after that.

News4 Political Analyst and MTSU Professor of Political Science Kent Syler noted that the rule change led to a much more productive final debate.

"It was the kind of debate I think we all wanted, and really there was a lot of substance and a lot of back and forth and issues discussed," Syler said. "Both candidates understood that the strategies for tonight's debate had changed. Both understood that the loser would be the one who appeared to be the most obnoxious and the one who didn't pay attention to the rules."

As far as we know, the debate commission did not have to use the mute button outside of the allotted two-minute response time.