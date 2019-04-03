APRIL FLOWERS DON'T JUST BRING MAY SHOWERS, THEY BRING ALLERGIES AS WELL.
THROW IN TREE POLLEN, GRASS POLLEN AND RAGWEED AND YOU'RE BOUND TO SNEEZE.
SO WHAT DO YOU DO ABOUT IT ?
HONEY IS OFTEN A SUGGESTION.
NEWS 4'S TERRY BULGER IS WORKING 4 YOU TO SEE IF THE EXPERTS AGREE.
( Sniffs at:25))
" It's the annoying sound of spring, that sniffle and if you've tried everything can honey really be the answer.
If nature created the things flying in the air that cause allergies, can nature also put a stop to it.
For 100 years the Johnson Family on South Dickerson Road says yes.
<< Bite 2:50>>
" Honey's really good for your allergies, especially local honey."
<< Bite cover this one at 3:02>>
It really does help..."
It sounds like science the idea is eating local honey with bees from here immunizes you to the pollen we inhale every day.
That's why so many snifflers come to this trusting place....hoping if they're not here, you'll take the honey and leave the money.
<< Bite 3:34>>
" A lot of our customers come for allergies or sinus issues overall especially this time of year that's the main question we get every day.
But Scientists and Doctors take the sting out of that theory.
This from Minnesota's Mayo Clinic...does honey work?
Probably not. Honey has been anecdotally reported to lessen symptoms in people with seasonal allergies. But these results haven't been consistently duplicated in clinical studies.
Such a statement won't stop the A-Plus work these Bee Guys do.
The Johnson's and 100 years of customers keep coming here.
-------------
tag---
" So we all wish honey was the proven answer lot sweeter than taking those shots....which doctors and studies say do work.
Terry Bulger News 4
